San Luis Obispo man dies in motorcycle crash in Arroyo Grande

Officers say speed was a factor in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a San Luis Obispo man this week.

The California Highway Patrol says Michael John White, 58, was heading eastbound on Lopez Drive “at a high rate of speed” when his 1998 Honda Super Hawk motorcycle went off the road and hit a metal guardrail around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say White was ejected onto the road and died from his injuries.

Drugs or alcohol have not been ruled out as contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to CHP.

This is the fourth fatal motorcycle crash on Central Coast roads this week.

