San Luis Obispo man facing felony child sex crime charges

A San Luis Obispo man is behind bars, facing child sex crime charges stemming from as early as 10 years ago and San Luis Obispo police are now asking anyone who may have information on the allegations to contact the department.

The department reports detectives launched an investigation in September after a girl reported that approximately 10 years ago, when she was 5-years-old, she was raped by a man identified as Josue PerezRosales.

Police say during their investigation, they discovered PerezRosales had been arrested in 2020 on suspicion of sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy but that due to insufficient evidence, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office did not prosecute the case.

However, when detectives discovered similarities within both reports, the 2020 case was reopened and re-submitted to the DA’s Office for prosecution, according to police.

Police say on Wednesday, they obtained an arrest warrant for PerezRosales and he was taken into custody on Thursday.

He now faces felony charges of sex/sodomy with a child under the age of 10, lewd act upon a child, sodomy with a person under the age of 16, oral copulation of a person under the age of 16 and lewd acts upon a child.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to contact Detective Magana at the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 594-8025.