San Luis Obispo man found asleep in car with drugs, replica firearm, police say

A replica handgun and methamphetamine SLOPD says were found in a vehicle Sunday
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 14, 2021
A man was taken into custody Sunday after being found with drugs and a replica handgun in San Luis Obispo, according to police.

San Luis Obispo police say they responded to the 1000 block of Southwood Drive after someone reported around 7:45 a.m. that a man was asleep inside a vehicle and appeared to have a gun on his lap.

Police say they found the same thing once they responded and used a loudspeaker on a patrol car to ask the man to exit.

The man, identified as James Taylor, 37, of San Luis Obispo, was initially uncooperative, according to police, but was eventually taken into custody.

Police say he had a replica gun and two ounces of methamphetamine for sale. He also faces charges of obstructing or resisting a police officer.

Bail is set at $50,000.

James Taylor

