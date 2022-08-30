San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle crash near Fresno

A man from San Luis Obispo was killed in a motorcycle crash south of Fresno last week.

The crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, on Highway 41 just south of Harlan Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Christopher Ortega, 57, was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles to the left of the double yellow lines. Officers say he struck a center median concrete wall separating the north and southbound lanes and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP says their investigation into the crash is ongoing.