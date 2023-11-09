San Luis Obispo man pleads guilty of rape, faces life in prison

A San Luis Obispo man has pleaded guilty to rape and other charges, District Attorney Dan Down announced Wednesday.

According to the press release, 42-year-old Juan Adriel Cambraymiranda was convicted for committing sex acts on two children under the age of 14 between April 2016 and May 2018.

Cambraymiranda is scheduled to be sentenced on January 22 and faces 80 years to life in state prison, officials said.

On that date, he will also be sentenced to a non-related residential burglary that happened on May 31, 2021, in San Luis Obispo.