San Luis Obispo man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for aggravated arson

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jan 30, 2024
A San Luis Obispo man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for aggravated arson, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney office announced Tuesday.

In July, a jury found 54-year-old Bradley Norman Parrish guilty of intentionally setting fire to a creek area near the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo on June 13, 2022.

This was Parrish's fourth "strike" offense. He had been previously convicted of four separate arson offenses, in 1994, 2005, 2018 and 2019. According to the DA's Office, three of the four prior convictions were "serious" or "violent" offenses under California's Three Strikes sentencing law.

Officials said the judge denied a defense request to dismiss two of the prior strikes before the sentencing.

