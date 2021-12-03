Watch
San Luis Obispo man sentenced to 40 years for repeated sexual abuse of child

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney
Posted at 2:52 PM, Dec 03, 2021
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Friday that Antonio Rojas Ortiz, 47, of San Luis Obispo has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison.

This is a result of Rojas Ortiz committing sexual abuse by force on a child between January 8, 2011, and January 7, 2019.

The sentencing was based on his October 15, 2021, plea of no contest to four counts of performing lewd acts by use of force upon a child under the age of 14.

"Crimes against vulnerable victims are particularly disturbing, especially when a predatory adult betrays their position of power, grooms their victim, and commits repeated sexual abuse upon a child," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "Child sexual predators must be punished strongly to reflect the longstanding pain and suffering their acts inflict on the innocent children and to deter others. It took an immense amount of courage for this young survivor to come forward and report the abuse."

