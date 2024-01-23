Watch Now
San Luis Obispo man sentenced to 80+ years in prison for child sex crimes

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Office
42-year-old Juan Adriel Cambraymiranda has pleaded guilty to rape of a child under the age 14 and other sex crimes, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jan 22, 2024
A San Luis Obispo man was sentenced Monday to 80 years to life in prison for rape and other sex crimes involving children.

In November, Juan Adriel CambrayMiranda, 42, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving two children under the age of 14. The crimes reportedly occurred between April 2016 and May 2018.

"For years this predator leveraged a position of trust to manipulate and sexually assault these young survivors," said Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Dittrich. "I am in awe of the strength and courage shown by the two young victims in reporting these crimes which was necessary to hold this defendant accountable."

CambrayMiranda also pleaded guilty to an unrelated residential burglary that occurred in San Luis Obispo on May 31, 2021. He was sentenced to an additional four years for that crime.

