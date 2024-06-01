San Luis Obispo Mayor is seeking reelection

San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart officially launched her reelection campaign Friday afternoon.

Friends, supporters and members of the community were invited to come out and meet the mayor and learn more about her platform and campaign.

Stewart is the first person of African American descent to serve on the San Luis Obispo City Council, and as mayor, and hopes to continue to represent all people in the city.

"What I mean by this is when you come to SLO you feel comfortable, you feel like yourself and that may be through food, that may be through services, it may be through people smiling at each other," said Stewart.

When it comes to issues in the county, Stewart says she would like to prioritize affordable housing, homelessness, and environmental concerns.

A little about Erica Stewart:



Graduated from of Cal Poly

Lectures in Cal Poly College of Liberal Arts program

Longtime San Luis Obispo resident

Co-Owner of Albert’s Florist

For more information on her campaign or how you can get involved, visit the campaign website.