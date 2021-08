San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon is expected to announce a "career change" on Thursday.

The mayor has scheduled a press conference for 4 p.m. at City Hall.

She's expected to discuss details of a new role as a statewide climate advocate.

Climate action has been a major city goal since Harmon took office, and the city has adopted a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

Harmon has been mayor since 2016.

KSBY News will livestream Thursday's press conference.