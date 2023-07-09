San Luis Obispo Museum of Art hosts "Second saturday's"

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art's "Second saturday's" event took place earlier today.

The program is for all ages and is themed around an art exhibit. You can do the arts and crafts there on the lawn of SLOMA or take it home with you to do later. This is a free activity and if you cant stay to do the activity you can grab a bag or two and do it at home.

"Today, our second Saturdays activity is based off of an exhibition that's happening inside the museum by Vanessa Gonzalez. WALLACE Vanessa's exhibition is Multi-sensory and she uses living plants. So we're doing potted plants. She uses living plants and metal and you touch it and it gives music, comes out of the plants, and you also suck on candy so that you're getting taste, So it touches all of the bases," said Lena Rushing, SLOMA Visitor Services Manager.