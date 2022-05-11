San Luis Obispo Museum of Art resumes school tours

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art is resuming school tours for elementary students after two years of pandemic restrictions.

Museum officials say four K-12 schools from across San Luis Obispo County are already scheduled for the next two months.

The visits include a guided tour of the museum's exhibits and a hands-on art activity on the museum's lawn.

The first class to receive a tour after the two-year restriction was a second grade class from Dana Elementary in Nipomo.

"We use visual learning strategies to sort of guide the conversation so we ask them what do you see here and we get all sorts of funny answers, waterfalls, rainbows, it's just a way to help draw their perspective on the artwork and to be able to talk about it together," said Emma Saperstein, SLO Museum of Art chief curator director of education.

Museum officials say the tours have been made possible by a $2,000 grant from the Community Based Organization and Preventative Health Grant Program of the County of San Luis Obispo.

The other schools expected to attend over the next two months are Georgia Brown Elementary, Grover Beach Elementary, and Monarch Grove.