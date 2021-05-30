San Luis Obispo Museum reopens with new exhibit

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art reopened its doors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and launched a new exhibit Saturday.

Museum staff debuted its Atmospheres Deep exhibit, which explores coastal regions above and below the ocean's surface to highlight human impacts on marine ecosystems.

Leann Standish, San Luis Obispo Museum of Art executive director, said she hopes the showcase strikes a chord with the Central Coast community.

"The museum needed some repairs to the facility, so we've been able to refurbish all of the gallery spaces. It's really fresh, the installations look beautiful, the museum is more open than ever," said Standish.

According to a news release from the museum, the artworks selected for Atmospheres Deep present the feeling of increasing atmospheric pressure experienced during ocean exploration.

The museum's new hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday through Monday every week.

The Atmospheres Deep exhibition runs through Sunday, Aug. 1.

Atmospheres Deep is sponsored by Barbara Renshaw with additional support from Hotel SLO, Pacific Western Bank and PG&E, according to the news release.