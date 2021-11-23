San Luis Obispo non-profit offering free Thanksgiving meals to community members

For the 50th year in a row, Grass Roots is giving back to the San Luis Obispo community this Thanksgiving.

The non-profit, which provided 14,000 meals to San Luis Obispo residents in 2020, expects to serve approximately 2,000 people this year.

The event will take place on Thanksgiving at the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo.

Similar to last year, participants will pick up the meal to take home instead of eating indoors because of COVID-19 precautions.

"We really like to talk about this as a community Thanksgiving dinner, anybody can come, no questions asked, there's no financial requirement," said Heather Todd, Grass Roots Board of Directors.

Organizers say they expect to have hundreds of volunteers to help out from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday.

A grant by the Elks Lodge allows Grass Roots access to funds for food in addition to the free use of the facility and kitchen.