San Luis Obispo ophthalmologist offering glaucoma screenings free of charge

Local ophthalmologists are offering free glaucoma screenings for community members.

Saturday marked the last day of World Glaucoma Week.

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world and it is irreversible.

Eye doctors say 50% of Americans with the disease do not know they have it.

Pacific Eye in San Luis Obispo provided free exams to returning and new clients.

"We feel like we're providing a bit of a community service," said Dr. Christopher Hulburd, Pacific Eye ophthalmologist. "I think the most important part about today is education to understand what glaucoma is and drive home the fact that it's a disease that can go unrecognized for years and years and years."

Eye doctors say glaucoma can occur at any age but is more common in older adults.