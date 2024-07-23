San Luis Obispo PD looking for suspected hit-and-run driver

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspected hit-and-run driver.

According to police, at approximately noon on Tuesday, two bicyclists riding southbound on South Higuera Street near the cemetery were struck by a car and injured.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly did not stop.

A surveillance camera on a nearby building captured an image of the white car as it drove past.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area and saw the collision or who has information about the vehicle involved to contact Officer Walsh at (805) 594-8052.