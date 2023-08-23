San Luis Obispo PD seeks to identify prowler seen in neighborhoods near Cal Poly

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a prowler.

Police say the masked prowler has been spotted in the neighborhoods off Grand Ave. in the past two weeks.

The person was caught on surveillance video at two homes — one on the 1700 block of McCollum St. on August 5 and another on the 0 block of Hathway Ave. on August 16. Both incidents occurred between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Police say the prowler entered a home on Fredericks St. but was scared away by a resident who was inside. They say nothing was stolen and no one was hurt.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance image or who has additional video or information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Alexander at (805) 594-8015. If you see or hear a prowler in your neighborhood, call 911.