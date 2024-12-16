San Luis Obispo police arrest fugitive from Washington state

A man who escaped from a correctional facility in Washington state was arrested in San Luis Obispo.

Police say they originally made contact with Ronald James Hart, 40, in November when they came across a vehicle parked in a disabled space at the Conserv Fuel gas station on Santa Rosa St. At the time, they say he gave officers multiple fake names and they cited him for misdemeanor providing false identification to a peace officer.

Officers reportedly made contact with Hart again on December 11 in the 700 block of Foothill. Police say he again gave officers several fake names and this time was arrested on a charge of felony false impersonation.

At this time, officers were able to positively identify him as Hart, a known fugitive.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and police say he will be extradited to Washington.

He also faces charges of misdemeanor identifying information theft with intent to defraud and felony fugitive without an arrest warrant.

