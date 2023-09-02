Watch Now
Police arrest man on suspicion of vandalizing local business in San Luis Obispo

Police say the suspect threatened to kill an employee of a local business and pushed over large display cabinets
San Luis Obispo police
San Luis Obispo police arrested Joseph Anothy Quinn for allegedly pushing over large glass display cabinets of a local business and threatening to kill its employees.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 19:18:17-04

San Luis Obispo police arrested a man for allegedly vandalizing a local business.

Police say they received a call about a disturbance taking place at a business on the 1100 block of Garden Street around 7-14 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The caller told the officers the man, who was later identified as 54-year-old Joseph Anthony Quinn, was inside the business threatening to kill the employees and had reportedly pushed over large glass display cabinets.

No employees were reportedly injured.

According to the press release, Quinn left the business before police arrived.

Police found Quinn Friday morning near Osos and Palm Streets and arrested him without incident.

Quiin faces multiple felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and criminal threats.

