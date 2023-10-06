San Luis Obispo police ask for help in peeping and prowler case

San Luis Obispo police are asking for community assistance in locating any video of 49-year-old Keith William Phillips on private property.

Philips was arrested on Wednesday, October 4 after he was captured on a doorbell camera video masturbating outside of a house on the 1200 block of Stafford the previous evening, October 1, 2023, at approximately 10 p.m.

During the investigation, officers learned that a 17-year-old girl had been showering at the time. Police say the video showed Phillips was watching her through a partially open bathroom window.

The victims then discovered additional video of Phillips masturbating outside the home in May of 2023.

Investigators believe he has been in the neighborhoods around Cal Poly engaged in similar activities since May 2023 and possibly before.

Phillips was previously registered as a sex offender out of Arizona. After relocating to California, the 10-year threshold status was reached for his conviction, and his PC 290 sex offender registration requirements ended in 2014.

He was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a felony charge of indecent exposure with a prior conviction and misdemeanor charges of lewd conduct in public, prowling, peeping, annoying or molesting a child under 18.

Officers requested and were granted a bail enhancement for Phillips. He remains in custody at this time with bail set at $200,000.

If you have any video or photos of Phillips on private property, contact Officer Stevens at (805) 594-8093.

