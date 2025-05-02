Watch Now
San Luis Obispo Police bust drug house

San Luis Obispo Police detectives arrested four residents at a home on Murray Avenue for allegedly operating a drug house.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department released information this week about four suspects who were arrested in March on suspicion of operating a drug house.

On March 20, police arrested Shane Reed Parker, 38, after stopping a vehicle to serve a search warrant. Police say Parker was in possession of a large amount of cash and there was a small quantity of fentanyl in the trunk of the car.

Police also searched a home in the 800 block of Murray Avenue where Parker was living. Detectives reported finding 50 grams of methamphetamine, 56 grams of fentanyl, brass knuckles, a stun gun, a metal baton often called a “billy club”, LSD gel tabs, scales, plastic baggies, and cash. Police say they also found two jars of a liquid solvent for the production of Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) hallucinogenic.

Parker was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance for sale and several additional charges, including operating a drug house, possession of metal knuckles, possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions, and possession of a stun gun.

Three other people living at the property were also arrested.

William Jack Phelps, 45, faces charges of operating a drug house, possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions, and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Shannon Christine Sanda, 40, faces charges of operating a drug house and possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions.

Evan Dyer, 39, faces charges of operating a drug house.

All four suspects are no longer in police custody.

