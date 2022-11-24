San Luis Obispo Police close roadway, investigate crash from Monday night

San Luis Obispo Police officers are investigating a crash that happened Monday night.

On Wednesday, police were on scene along Sacramento Drive in the area of Basil Lane.

At this time police are releasing very few details, however, they did confirm they are further investigating a crash that happened in the area Monday night.

Investigators were on scene throughout the day, with the nearby area blocked off. Witnesses say authorities have been on scene since the early morning hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.