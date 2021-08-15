Watch
San Luis Obispo Police conducting DUI patrols Saturday evening

KSBY
Posted at 5:24 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 20:28:24-04

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is conducting DUI patrols Saturday evening.

From 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., officers will be looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department said impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.

