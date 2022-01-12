San Luis Obispo Police Department encouraging hikers to leave valuables at home

Multiple break-ins took place at trail heads around San Luis Obispo County during the summer of 2021.

"You know vandalism, or burglars knew that there was a camera here they might think twice about trying to break into someone's car," said Los Osos Resident Margaret Lindt.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday that they are working on getting cameras to several trail heads, but they warned cameras can only do so much and preventing theft is key. They encouraged hikers to leave valuables at home even after the installment of these cameras.

The trail head parking lot at the Pismo Preserve already has cameras installed.

Community members tell us they think it would be a good idea for other trail heads to do the same.

"Well we initially moved to Los Osos in 2003 and I just felt so safe there," said Lindt.

Lindt says there has been a shift in behavior within the community, especially at night.

"We would go out and you know go for a walk, not lock our door, not worry about anything at night," said Lindt.

But the days of feeling safe and secure are for Lindt are long gone.

"We're planning on getting a security camera for our house and we've never had one," said Lindt.

In addition to an extra layer of security at home, John Lindt says cameras at trail heads could make a difference in the community.

"I don't think putting security cameras on hiking trails is a bad idea," said Los Osos Resident, John Lindt.

He thinks the cameras could help people feel more at ease when leaving their cars in the parking lot.

"People don't have anything to hide and if people can feel more comfortable because of that, more power to the cameras," said Lindt.

This project is in the beginning stages and we were not able to confirm an exact timeline of when and where these cameras will be installed with the San Luis Obispo Police Department.