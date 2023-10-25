San Luis Obispo Police Department receives $127K grant aimed to help reduce injury, death on roads

The California Office of Traffic Safety awarded the San Luis Obispo Police Department a $127,000 grant to support enforcement and education programs that help reduce the number of injuries and deaths on San Luis Obispo roads.

The grant will provide DUI checkpoints and patrols to stop suspected impaired drivers. Enforcement operations will focus on violations that cause crashes, target drivers violating California's hands-free cell phone law, and their dangerous driving behavior that puts the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

The grant will also help focus on community presentations about traffic safety issues and officer training or recertification.

"This funding will strengthen our commitment to public safety in our community," SLOPD Sgt. Stradley said. "We will be able to increase our efforts in making our roads safer for everyone and focus on critical areas such as distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding.”

The grant program will run through September 2024.