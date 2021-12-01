San Luis Obispo Police identify homicide victim

Investigators with the San Luis Obispo Police Department identified the victim of a homicide that happened on Nov. 20.

Police say that Rick Fowler, 64, a transient who lived in San Luis Obispo was killed in the Bianchi Open Space near San Luis Obispo Creek just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 20. When first responders arrived they said Fowler had apparent injuries to his body.

The suspect, 42-year-old Marco Cota, Jr. of Exeter, is reportedly in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police say although Cota, Jr. has not been formally charged with homicide, the San Luis Obispo Police Department is working with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorneys Office and are in the process of filing appropriate criminal charges.

Cota Jr. is scheduled to appear in court regarding unrelated cases on December 6, 2021. According to San Luis Obispo County Jail logs he is being held on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, violation of parole, and violation of probation.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.