San Luis Obispo police investigating double-fatal vehicle crash

Two people were killed in a rollover crash Wednesday evening in downtown San Luis Obispo.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Beach Street and Pismo Street.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, a vehicle carrying three men was traveling southbound on Beach Street at a high rate of speed. The driver did not stop at the stop sign at Pismo Street and struck another vehicle that was traveling westbound. Police say the impact caused the speeding car to overturn several times and two of the three men in the vehicle were ejected.

The two men were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Police believe one of the men was the driver. Their names have not yet been released.

Police say the third man in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and sustained only minor injuries.

A woman in the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

San Luis Obispo Police Department A vehicle involved in a high-speed rollover crash on Beach Street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the crash or witnessed it to contact SLOPD at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

