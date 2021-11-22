San Luis Obispo police investigating homicide; suspect in custody

San Luis Obispo police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with a homicide on Saturday.

Police say officers and fire personnel responded to a medical aid call in the Bianchi Open Space near San Luis Obispo Creek just before 5 p.m. on November 20 and found a 64-year-old man dead with apparent injuries to his body.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and say there is currently no threat to the community.

The suspect, whose name is not being released, is reportedly in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges.

The victim's name is also not being released until his next of kin is notified.

Police say they are continuing to follow up on leads in this case and are asking anyone with additional information to contact Sgt. Aaron Schafer at (805) 594-8056 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.