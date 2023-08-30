San Luis Obispo police investigating report of hidden camera at gym

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating a report of a hidden camera found at a local gym.

Police confirmed to KSBY News that the device was allegedly found in the restroom of CCC Fitness, located on the 80 block of Higuera Street.

CCC Fitness is a 24-hour women-only gym, according to its website.

KSBY News called the gym Tuesday afternoon, a gentleman named "Cole" answered the phone and immediately hung up when we identified ourselves. A return call went unanswered. A KSBY News photographer also went by the gym, but the doors were locked.

San Luis Obispo police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact Sgt. Kemp at (805) 783-7765.

