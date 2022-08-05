San Luis Obispo Police make attempted robbery arrest

San Luis Obispo Police officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery at Mechanics Bank Thursday afternoon.

Police say it happened at 4:40 p.m. at the bank located at 2276 Broad Street when a man, identified as Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money.

According to the police, the bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money.

Based on the description provided by witnesses, officers located Ferguson hiding in a nearby apartment complex where he was arrested and booked into the county jail for felony attempted robbery.

San Luis Obispo Police Dept. Tyler Kenneth Ferguson

Police say no weapons were involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing and police ask that if you witnessed the incident, or have any information, to please call 805-781-7312 and reference case number 220804079.