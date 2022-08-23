San Luis Obispo police search for missing teen

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the community's assistance finding a missing teen.
Police say 14-year-old Ally Lopez was last seen on the 1200 block of Leff Monday afternoon.
Ally is 5’2, has long black hair, and was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a pink blouse & red Vans.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call 805-781-7312.
***AT RISK MISSING JUVENILE***— San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) August 23, 2022
