San Luis Obispo police searching for driver who vandalized Santa Rosa Park

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for a dark-colored pickup truck that drove recklessly through the softball field at Santa Rosa Park, causing significant damage to the grass.

The damage was discovered on the morning of April 8 and caused delays to adult recreational softball league games. The majority of the damage was done to the outfield, giving some hope for the rest of the field, but players in the league were disappointed by the behavior, as KSBY News reporter Dylan Foreman previously reported.

“You hate to see people go out and do something like that," Jeff LaFranchi, a recreation softball player, said at the time. "We've only got so many facilities to work with."

The police department sent out a post on X today with photos taken by a nearby resident. Anyone who recognizes the truck or has relevant information is encouraged to reach out to Officer Cordell at (805) 594-8030 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.