San Luis Obispo police seek feedback from community

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the community for feedback in relation to the development of their 5-Year Strategic Plan.

The Five-Year Plan will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the agency and serve as a roadmap for the necessary steps to take to achieve their goals.

"Strategic plans are used by government agencies to provide a framework for goal setting and the mechanism for tracking success," stated Christine Wallace, Police Public Affairs Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo.

The survey consists of 16 questions discussing past services or calls to the police department. Since July, it has received almost 300 anonymous responses, and according to the police department, everyone's feedback is highly appreciated.

The police department has reminded the community on X (formerly Twitter) that they have until Friday, September 30 at 11:59 p.m., to record their responses.