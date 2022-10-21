San Luis Obispo police seeking public's help in robbery and assault with a deadly weapon incident

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying three male suspects in a robbery and assault with a deadly weapon incident.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 20, at 9:14 p.m. SLOPD Communications received a 911 call regarding a robbery that had occurred downtown on the 700th block of Higuera Street.

Officials say the caller stated that the victim was walking when an unknown suspect approached and forcibly grabbed the victim’s hat and sunglasses. When the victim tried to retrieve his property, a brief physical altercation occurred, and several punches were thrown. During the altercation, two more suspects approached, one of whom pulled out a knife.

The suspect with the knife lunged at the victim and placed the knife to the victim’s throat. The victim was able to fend off the attack, suffering only a minor cut to his hand. The suspects fled the scene. Officers arrived quickly but the suspects were not located.

The three suspects are described as Hispanic males between the ages of 16 and 18.

At this time, the suspects have not been identified. Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the incident and we are asking the community for assistance in identifying the suspects.

If someone has any information or witnessed the robbery, police are asking the community to call 805-781-7312 and the reference case number is 221020103.