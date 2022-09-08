San Luis Obispo police to host gun buyback program

San Luis Obispo police are set to host its first gun buyback event, "Groceries For Gun" in October, the City of San Luis Obispo announced Thursday.

The event will take place Oct 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Corporation Yard parking lot, 25 Prado Road.

The goal of the event is to encourage residents to help create a safe community by reducing the number of firearms in the community.

Each person can receive up to three gift cards to local grocery stores for each gun turned in. Residents will not need to show their ID cards and no questions will be asked.

The groceries gift card amounts are as follows:

$200 Assault Rifles

$100 Handguns, Rifles, and Shotguns

$50 Any Non-Operational Guns

All guns must be secured in truck/cargo space before arriving at the Corporation Yard. Participants must remain in their vehicles unless otherwise instructed by a police officer.

The buyback program will only accept guns (operational and non-operational), no ammunition will be accepted.

