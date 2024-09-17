Watch Now
San Luis Obispo prepares to welcome as Cal Poly's fall quarter begins

Jacob Dizon/KSBY
Cal Poly students return to class on Thursday, September 21.
The city of San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly are working together to welcome new and returning students ahead of the start of fall quarter.

Starting today until Sunday, students living on campus will be moving in. Tomorrow, a welcome event will be held for new students at the Spanos Stadium, featuring some fireworks.

As students settle in, the university will be holding its Week of Welcome, leading into the first day of classes on September 23.

According to Cal Poly representatives, 22,900 students are enrolled. 8,600 students will be living on campus.

