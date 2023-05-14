San Luis Obispo Public Library hosts Comix Fair

The San Luis Obispo Public Library hosted the Comix Fair which brought lots of fun for hero enthusiasts of all ages on Saturday.

Those who attended were able to experience virtual reality, take selfies with a stormtrooper and enjoy artwork and free comics from local artists and vendors.

"They have this event every year here at the public library and it's called the mini Comic-Con," Jason Holmes, Captain Nemo’s Game & Comics Assistant Manager told KSBY. "It's my first time being here myself, but they do it every year and it's just kind of a chance for local artists and local vendors to kind of display our wares and make people aware of what we're doing and what's going on."

Attendees were encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes to join the hero parade through the library.

This event was open to all ages.