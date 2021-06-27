San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum fully reopens

All aboard!

The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum is up and running again after being closed due to the pandemic.

The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum gives a history of the area when the railroad came and its organizers are excited to be open again.

"For us it's very important. We figure we are apart of the city and we always like having people come a lot of times. We ask where they are from and we get them from all over the state and the country and even out of the country," David Rohr, treasurer of the SLO Railroad museum, said.

Although the museum is mostly self-funded, they did not charge any dues to members during the last year.

The museum is kid friendly and features a Pacific Coast Railroad exhibit.

They will now be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.