San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum hosting railroad festival this weekend

The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum is holding its annual Central Coast Railroad Festival from October 1 through October 3.

The festival celebrates the history of trains and train tracks throughout the Central Coast region.

The main event will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 2.

Information on the newly renovated exhibit areas and various presentations and demonstrations will be a part of the event.

“We are presenting the products of our restoration, our preservation and now we are going to celebrate tomorrow and invite all of our friends, young and old, children of all ages…and we’re focusing right here at the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum,” said Brad LeRose, the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum curator.

The festivities will include a drawing for the winner of a coloring contest.

The contest was hosted at all San Luis Obispo County Library locations.

The winner will win a trip on the Amtrak Surfliner for five from San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara.

The festival is also hosting a tour of model railroads.

The tour will visit 29 model railroad layouts at 17 locations.

The full schedule for the Central Coast Railroad Festival can be found at the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum website.

