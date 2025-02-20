San Luis Obispo residents arrested for felony elder abuse

Two San Luis Obispo residents have been arrested for felony elder abuse.

San Luis Obispo police say a 60-year-old man reported he was the victim of fraud.

He told authorities he noticed several transactions in his bank records that he did not make.

Police say he said one of his caregivers was his neighbor, 37-year-old Jessica Hamilton who he gave his debit card to in order to pay and pickup his medication.

He got a brain injury several years ago and is now unable to drive.

Prior to coming to the police station to make the report the victim reportedly canceled the debit card.

Police say several days later Hamilton went to the police station with the victim trying to get him to recant his statement.

She also allegedly tried to get a replacement debit card issued with the victim but was unsuccessful.

After an investigation SLOPD says Hamilton and her boyfriend 36-year-old Rafael Gonzales used the victim's debit card without permission at places like Chumash Casino and Skyzone and also took out more than $2,700 in ATM withdrawals.

Hamilton and Gonzales were both arrested on February 8th but are now out on bail. They face several charges and are scheduled to be arraigned on February 24th.

