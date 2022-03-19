San Luis Obispo RTA unveils new bus facility

The San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority held a ribbon-cutting event Friday to celebrate the grand opening of its new facility.

The new bus maintenance facility on Elks Lane in San Luis Obispo will allow RTA to add new electric or battery-run buses.

It's equipped with electric recharging systems in order to operate those vehicles.

The new facility will help the agency reach its ultimate goal of a transition to clean energy.

"We built the facility with electric chargers those chargers have been delayed so we expect to get those in the next two months," said Geoff Straw, San Luis Obispo RTA Executive Director. "When the first buses arrive here about 16 to 18 months we're ready to go. We'll plug them in and go."

A new bus garage was also unveiled.

The new facility cost $27 million.