San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties among most expensive in nation to raise children

A recent study conducted by SmartAsset, a consumer-oriented finance website, shows San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are among the top 20 most expensive areas in the nation to raise children.

The study measures the baseline cost for families with two working adults adding one to three children to their budget. The study takes into account the costs of housing, childcare, food and healthcare across 381 metro areas in the United States.

Ann Arbor, Mich., takes the top spot with the average annual cost per child exceeding $30,000.

San Luis Obispo County comes in at No. 20, with the average annual cost per child coming out to approximately $24,000 per year.

Santa Barbara County is No. 18 on the list. The average annual cost per child is $24,710.

“Every month we’re providing nutrition assistance to over 31,500 of our SLO County residents," said Garret Olson, SLO Foodbank CEO. "And, tragically, about a quarter of those that we see are children."

This high price tag puts even the most basic necessities out of reach for many families.

“A lot of the things that are going on with families right now have to do with housing," said Carrie Collins, Link Family Resource Center advocate services director. "We have a real shortage of housing in the county."

The Link Family Resource Center provides family advocacy services throughout the county serving children from under a year up to 18 — providing resources regarding housing, clothing, food and medical care.

“Some families will have Section 8 housing vouchers, but there’s no landlords to honor those, so we’re trying to get more landlords to become Section 8 housing landlords,” said Collins.

Collins tells me the greatest needs for families right now are housing, gas, clothing and food — especially this time of year — when back-to-school supplies and clothing are also needed.

“A lot of need for food, knowing where to go for food," said Collins. "We have an incredible partnership with the San Luis Obispo County Food Bank."

The SLO Food Bank provides fresh produce to underserved members of the community. Much of the produce is locally grown and donated.

“A lot of the folks that are so vital to our neighborhoods, to our community, to our way of life, and to our local economy struggle to make ends meet while living in this beautiful place,” said Olson.

Olson provides a cost breakdown of what the food bank spends on food compared to what a parent at the grocery store might spend on the same amount of produce.

“For $20 we can buy 110 pounds of produce," said Olson.

Olson says the average person spending $20 on produce would be able to buy about 12 pounds of produce.

“The power in this community of investing in the purchasing brilliance of the SLO Food Bank has never been more important than it is now," said Olson.

You can learn more about how to receive assistance from the SLO Food Bank on the organization's website.

You can donate directly to the Link Family Resource Center by visiting their office. If you are seeking assistance with resources you can call Collins directly at (805) 794-0217. She is able to accommodate Spanish- and English-speaking callers.