San Luis Obispo Superior Court to hold Law Day activities

The San Luis Obispo Superior Court will hold several activities on May 1 to celebrate Law Day.

The first Law Day was established in 1958 by Dwight Eisenhower and it was made an official holiday by Congress in 1961.

The event will take place at the SLO Courthouse at 5 p.m. and all members of the public are welcome.

There will be a judicial address by the Presiding Judge, Honorable Rita Federman, and the Grand Jury will discuss their significant role in San Luis Obispo County.

Legal professionals will also be present to distribute free legal information and resource materials to the public.