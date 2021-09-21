San Luis Obispo Symphony plays for frontline workers

The San Luis Obispo Symphony played for patients at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center on Friday.

The Mariposa Quartet performed classics, contemporary, Broadway and even the Beatles.

The quartet's leader said they thought this was a natural way for the group to give back to the hospital workers who have been working hard through the current surge of COVID-19.

Healthcare workers said it was a nice escape to hear the music.

"For myself, what means the most is just the community kind of coming in, volunteering time and expertise in something that's not healthcare just to show they're with us and just help out. It's something nice," said Tim Doll, ICU nurse.

The SLO Symphony will play its first show on October 2.

It will be their first since the pandemic started in march of 2020.