San Luis Obispo teen arrested after hitting a bicyclist with a stolen car

Posted at 3:31 PM, Nov 08, 2023
San Luis Obispo police arrested a teen for stealing a car and hitting a bicyclist Tuesday.

Officers said a car was reportedly stolen from the 800 block of Pismo Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The owner of the car told the police that she parked and locked the car Monday night and found the car missing when she went outside the next day.

Later in the afternoon, police said a cyclist got hit by a car at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Buchon Street.

The vehicle involved matched the description of the car reported stolen earlier in the day and police later found it driving on Monterey near Johnson Avenue.

Both the driver and the passenger left the car and ran, according to police.

Eventually, the 15-year-old driver was found on Pismo Beach and was booked into San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall for possession of a stolen vehicle and hit and run.

Police said they were still looking for the passenger and that the bicyclist was not injured.

