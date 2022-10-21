Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Luis Obispo to celebrate Archaeology Day

san-luis-obispo-city.png
KSBY
Archaeology Day at the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza on October 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
san-luis-obispo-city.png
Posted at 2:28 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 17:28:09-04

The non-profit organization, San Luis Obispo County Archaeology Society is hosting a free, fun, educational event celebrating Archaeology Day.

This will take place at the downtown Mission Plaza on Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

San Luis Obispo City Mayor Erica Steward will present a proclamation for Archaeology Month.

The event will feature a mock archaeological excavation, arrowhead-making demonstrations, WWII displays, the San Luis Obispo County Archaeology Society’s 50+ year contribution to local cultural resource protection, and local archaeologists and Native American tribal members.

For more information, you can visit The San Luis Obispo County Archaeological Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png