San Luis Obispo to celebrate Archaeology Day

The non-profit organization, San Luis Obispo County Archaeology Society is hosting a free, fun, educational event celebrating Archaeology Day.

This will take place at the downtown Mission Plaza on Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

San Luis Obispo City Mayor Erica Steward will present a proclamation for Archaeology Month.

The event will feature a mock archaeological excavation, arrowhead-making demonstrations, WWII displays, the San Luis Obispo County Archaeology Society’s 50+ year contribution to local cultural resource protection, and local archaeologists and Native American tribal members.

For more information, you can visit The San Luis Obispo County Archaeological Society’s website.