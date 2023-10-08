San Luis Obispo Utilities Department hosts Fall Clean-up Week

San Luis Obispo Utilities Department announces Fall Clean-up week from Oct. 16 to the 20.

During this week, residents of San Luis Obispo can schedule a bulky item pick-up five days before their designated pick-up days for a discounted price.

Items considered bulky include furniture and mattresses. Single-family residences can also set out six extra garbage bags on trash day for no extra cost.

The City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department also reminds residents that it is illegal to place items on the side of the road without scheduling a bulky item pick-up and not to throw out hazardous waste in trash or recycling containers.

Call San Luis Obispo Garbage at (805) 543-0875 to schedule a bulky item pick-up.