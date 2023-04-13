San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra to perform with pianist Rudolf Budginas

The San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra is set to perform with renowned pianist Rudolf Budginas at Cuesta College later in April.

The concert will take place on April 30 at 3 p.m. at the Harold J. Miossic CPAC at Cuesta College.

The program will feature a variety of works, including pieces by Gershwin, Sousa and Gould, organizers said.

Renowned pianist, Rudolf Budginas will be performing with the orchestra again.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rudolf Budginas back to perform with us again," said Jennifer Martin, conductor of the SLO Wind Orchestra. "His incredible talent and energy are sure to make this concert an unforgettable experience."

Budginas is a world-class pianist known for his technical skill and passionate performances, organizers said. He has performed at major venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.

Tickets ranging from $10 - $30 are available now and can be purchased online.