San Luis Obispo woman arrested for hit-and-run that injured senior man

A woman has been arrested in relation to a hit-and-run that left a man injured in San Luis Obispo.

Police say Suzanne Erwin, 32, of San Luis Obispo is suspected of hitting an 87-year-old man on Victoria Ave. and driving off.

The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. on July 22. The man was hurt, but his injuries were not life threatening, officials report.

Police initially reached out to the public for witnesses or surveillance footage that could help identifying the driver involved.

Erwin is charged with felony hit-and-run causing injury. She has been booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on $50,000 bail.