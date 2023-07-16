San Luis Obispo's Super Rec Saturday's brings in over 700 people

The San Luis Obispo Swim Center hosted the second Super Rec Saturday’s event on July 15.

All ages were welcomed for the event with adult admission being $4.75 dollars and child admission being $4.25 dollars.

There will be two more Super Rec Saturday events this year with one being on July 29 and the other being on August 12.

Shawn Tucker who is the Recreation Coordinator in San Luis Obispo gave a shout out to lifeguards working the events.

"We consider them (lifeguards) heroes. To look out for the community and be here to allow for safe swimming, but then also provide that inspiring happiness while the guests are here"

The event brought in over 700 attendees.